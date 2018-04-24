HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the hospitalization of former President George H.W. Bush (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath says 93-year-old former President George H.W. Bush is eager to get well so he can get to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

The 41st president is being treated at Houston Methodist Hospital for an infection that's spread to his blood. He was admitted Sunday, a day after his wife Barbara's funeral.

Advertisement

McGrath describes Bush as "the most goal-oriented person on this planet."

Their son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, indicated during his eulogy Saturday that his father had been hospitalized recently at the same time Barbara Bush was being treated. Jeb Bush said, "I think Dad got sick on purpose so that he could be with her."

Those hospitalizations were not publicly disclosed at the time.

First lady Melania Trump, who attended the funeral, sent her best wishes to the former president.

Trump tweeted Monday evening: "Sending healing thoughts of strength, along with prayers, for President George HW Bush tonight."

___

7:45 p.m.

An expert in geriatric medicine says elderly people with Parkinson's disease are often at a higher risk of pneumonia and other infections because their swallowing process can be compromised.

Dr. David Reuben is a professor of geriatric medicine at UCLA medical school. He adds that "the stress of losing a loved one can weaken the immune system."

A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Houston with an infection a day after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara. Spokesman Jim McGrath says the 93-year-old Bush is "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering."

Reuben says bacterial infections are treated with antibiotics. He says the prognosis for such a case would depend on a number of factors, including heart rate, blood pressure and oxygenation.

___

6 p.m.

A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with an infection, just after attending the funeral of his wife Barbara.

Jim McGrath says Bush is "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering." He says he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital Sunday morning after an infection spread to his blood.

Barbara Bush was laid to rest Saturday in a ceremony attended by her husband and former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and their spouses, along with current first lady Melania Trump.