SOC--LIVERPOOL-KLOPP

LIVERPOOL, England — Juergen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to think about the club's global image when the Roma players arrive at Anfield for the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday. Liverpool supporters pelted Manchester City's bus with cans, bottles and flares. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-ROMA-COACHES

LIVERPOOL, England — There are striking similarities between Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco as the teams head into their Champions League semifinal. It goes far beyond their facial hair, designer glasses, and quirky humor. They took the same route into coaching by starting at a lower level and have similar tactics, passion and love of the underdog mentality. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 560 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--LIVERPOOL-ROMA-SALAH'S IMPACT — Salah will be center of attention in Champions League semis. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC--WORLD CUP 2026 BID-MOROCCO

Morocco's World Cup bid is facing fresh scrutiny this week with the arrival of another delegation from FIFA after an initial task force found deficiencies in the proposals for the 2026 tournament. By Rob Harris. SENT: 500 words, photo.

SOC--FIFA-CLUB WORLD CUP

GENEVA — FIFA is forcing the pace on talks over a $25 billion offer to revamp the Club World Cup and create a global national team competition. FIFA President Gianni Infantino is seeking an urgent meeting in the next week with leaders of the six continental governing bodies. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 480 words.

SOC--ENGLAND-APOLOGY

LONDON — England's Football Association apologizes to Tottenham and Manchester United for a tweet mocking Harry Kane on the official FA Cup account following their semifinal at Wembley Stadium. SENT: 110 words, photos.

SOC--EVERTON-NEWCASTLE

LIVERPOOL, England — Theo Walcott's second-half strike helps Everton beat Newcastle 1-0 and move up to eighth in the English Premier League, its highest position since August. SENT: 210 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Levante nears salvation after 3-1 win at Athletic. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 360 words.

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Bessa scores against parent club to help Genoa beat Verona. SENT: 130 words, photos.

— SOC--PORUTUGUESE ROUNDUP — Porto regains lead after routing Setubal 5-1. SENT: 110 words.

CRI--IPL ROUNDUP

NEW DELHI — Needing five runs off the last ball to win, Shreyas Iyer goes for the big hit. And holes out at long off, allowing Kings XI Punjab to sensationally beat Delhi Daredevils by four runs in the Indian Premier League. SENT: 420 words, photos.

BKN--THUNDER-JAZZ

SALT LAKE CITY — With Rudy Gobert commanding the boards and causing havoc for shooters, the Jazz are making life rough for Oklahoma City. Utah is up 2-1 entering Game 4 of the first-round playoff. Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony need to shoot better for a Thunder team that has lost six of 11. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 0230 GMT.

Other Stories:

— RGU--ENGLAND-HARTLEY — England captain Hartley to miss South Africa tour in June. SENT: 300 words.

— CAR--INDYCAR-ALABAMA — Newgarden wins Indy Grand Prix of Alabama for 3rd time. By John Zenor. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— CRI--PAKISTAN-AMIR VISA — Amir's departure for UK tour delayed by visa problem. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 200 words, photos.

— SOC--SOUTH AFRICA-STADIUM RIOT — SAfrican league to investigate riot, guard out of hospital. SENT: 230 words, photo.

— SOC--EURO 2024 BIDS-GERMANY — Germany wants to unite people hosting soccer's Euro 2024. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 500 words, photo.

