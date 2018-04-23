NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of standout virtual reality installations at the Tribeca Film Festival provocatively places the user in positions of power.

In "Terminal 3," you are an American immigration official interrogating Middle Eastern travelers, represented by hologram. The animated "Hero" transplants you to a Syrian village, where you have the choice of saving a life after an air raid leaves the once-peaceful town square in rubble.

Loren Hammonds, a senior programmer at Tribeca, says that virtual reality creators are looking at real-world issues with a new sense of urgency.

The level of immersion is growing, and getting more physical. In "Hero," the explosion is rendered with a thunderous sound, a blast of air and a shaking ground underneath.