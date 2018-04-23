LONDON (AP) — A London court ruled Monday to extradite the founder of indebted Croatia-based food and retail company Agrokor, the country's most-wanted fugitive.

Ivica Todoric was arrested in London in November under a European arrest warrant posted by Croatia, which accuses him of mismanaging Agrokor and embezzling millions in the process.

The company, which employs 60,000 people throughout the Balkans, collapsed under the weight of 6 billion euros in debt ($7 billion), including a disputed sum owed to two Russian state-run banks, Sberbank and VTB. It was put into state administration a year ago.

Todoric claims he is innocent and said the Croatian charges were politically motivated. His lawyers have announced an appeal.

Advertisement

Until the Westminster Magistrates Court approved his extradition, Todoric had been free on bail in the U.K. after surrendering his passport and agreeing to wear an electronic tag.

The court is expected to rule later Monday on whether Todoric will have to remain in detention.

Defense lawyer Jadranka Slokovic told N1 TV she was not surprised by the ruling and expressed hope the British court will set bail for him again until the final decision.

"Todoric has fully respected the restrictions (imposed by the court) and I hope the existing measures, which he has honored, will be extended," Slokovic said.

Agrokor's creditors last month agreed on draft debt-settlement terms, which provide a framework to avoid bankruptcy.

The plan includes a proposed corporate restructuring that would in effect put the two Russian banks in control of the company — prompting fears in Croatia that the Kremlin has been strategically trying to increase its political influence in the European Union's newest member.