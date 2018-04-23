ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police have evacuated refugees and other migrants who had held a protest vigil at Mytilene, the largest city on the island of Lesbos, and relocated them to an overcrowded migrant detention center following a night of attacks by anti-migrant extremists.

In the pre-dawn operation, police forced the protesting migrants into buses and transported them to the Moria camp. The operation, according to local media, lasted less than 10 minutes.

The migrants, who had camped at the town's Sappho Square, were demanding freedom of movement which, for most, means relocating to other EU countries once they are granted asylum.

Migrants were set upon Sunday night by a crowd that demanded they leave the square.