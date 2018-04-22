Screaming passengers were left praying for their lives after turbulence cracked a plane's window shortly after take-off.

The latest mid-flight terror left many of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner's 240 passengers in tears.

Mere minutes after take-off - as the plane reached 15,000ft - turbulence tossed the plane from side to side, the Daily Mail reported.

The Air India plane was rocked for as much as half its journey, leaving passengers shaken. Three passengers were treated for minor injuries on arrival.

Footage taken by a passenger shows fear spread throughout the cabin as an air hostess tries to fix a window panel back onto the wall in front of terrified passengers.

The flight from the northwestern city of Amritsar to the capital Delhi was only meant to last around 30 minutes.

But turbulence hit the plane soon after take-off as the jet encountered bad weather.

The strong gusts knocked the plane for around 10 to 12 minutes, according to officials.

The incident occurred mid flight on a Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo / AP / Newsflare

A probe has now been launched by aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB).

It comes after a banking executive was killed after almost being sucked out of her Southwest Airlines flight window following a midair explosion.

ennifer Riordan, 43, a mother-of-two from Albuquerque, US, was returning from a business trip aboard the New York to Dallas flight when the plane's left engine exploded sending shrapnel flying into a window next to her seat.

The banker was left hanging half outside the shattered window as fellow passengers desperately scrambled to drag her back inside the aircraft, which was carrying 149 people.

She was rushed to hospital immediately after hero pilot Tammie Jo Shults took the plane into a sharp descent and made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11.27am.

Authorities confirm that she later died while seven other people were injured.