SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City and Arsenal enjoyed big home wins in the league amid contrasting atmospheres on Sunday, a clear signal of the state the two clubs find themselves in with three weeks left of the season. Chelsea beat Southampton 2-0 in the last four of the FA Cup and faces Manchester United in the final. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 660 words, photos. Plus separates.

SOC--PFA AWARD-SALAH

LONDON — Mohamed Salah has been voted player of the year by his fellow professionals in English football in recognition of an incredible scoring return to the Premier League with Liverpool. By Rob Harris. SENT: 380 words, photo.

TEN--MONTE CARLO MASTERS

MONACO — Rafael Nadal won a record 31st Masters title after beating Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PREVIEW

The Champions League is down to the semifinals and teams from Europe's four biggest soccer nations still have a shot at the title. Real Madrid plays Bayern Munich and Liverpool meets Roma. It's the first time since 1981 that sides from Spain, England, Italy and Germany make up the last four of Europe's elite club competition. By Steve Douglas. Moving shortly. 760 words, photos.

SOC--CHELSEA-SOUTHAMPTON

LONDON — Chelsea will play Manchester United in the FA Cup final after beating Southampton 2-0 in the second semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday with goals from Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--ARSENAL-WENGER

LONDON — Arsene Wenger said he wasn't tired of managing Arsenal but quit after finding fan protests calling for his departure "hurtful" and damaging to the club's image. By Rob Harris. SENT: 860 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Second-place Atletico Madrid was held 0-0 at home by Real Betis in the Spanish league in a second straight setback before Diego Simeone's team faces Arsenal in the Europa League semifinals. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

TURIN, Italy — Kalidou Koulibaly scored a late winner to help Napoli win 1-0 at Juventus and reignite the Serie A title race. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — With the French title already wrapped up, Paris Saint-Germain remains on course to reach 100 points after scraping a 1-0 win at Bordeaux. SENT: 210 words.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Schalke put one foot in the Champions League next season while leaving Cologne on the brink of Bundesliga relegation with a 2-2 draw in a thunderstorm on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 350 words, photos.

TEN--FRANCE-US

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France — Defending champion United States will play in a second consecutive Fed Cup final after defeating France 3-2 on Sunday. SENT: 350 words, photos.

TEN--GERMANY-CZECH REPUBLIC

STUTTGART, Germany — Petra Kvitova defeated Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-2 in under an hour to send the Czech Republic to the Fed Cup final with what proved to be a 4-1 win over Germany on Sunday. SENT: 230 words, photos.

CRI--IPL ROUNDUP

HYDERABAD, India — Chennai Super Kings survived an onslaught from Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs on Sunday in an Indian Premier League thriller. SENT: 630 words, photo.

MOT--MOTOGP-AUSTIN

AUSTIN, Texas — Spain's Marc Marquez stormed to his sixth consecutive victory at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday, launching the four-time champion back near the top of the season standings. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 580 words, photos.

BKN--CELTICS-BUCKS

MILWAUKEE — After seeing a 20-point second half lead slip away, Giannis Antetokounmpo came up with a huge play in the final seconds to save the Milwaukee Bucks from a devastating loss. By Genaro C. Armas. SENT: 780 words, photos.

CYC--LIEGE-BASTOGNE-LIEGE

ANS, Belgium — Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels posted the biggest win of his career on Sunday with a solo victory in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege race, cycling's oldest classic, as his Quick-Step team continued to dominate the season. SENT: 270 words, photos.

GLF--TEXAS OPEN

SAN ANTONIO — Andrew Landry won the Valero Texas Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, pulling away with early birdies and holding on with par saves. SENT: 200 words, photo.

