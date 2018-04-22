A fist fight broke out between two male drivers in the middle of one of Hong Kong's busiest highways on Saturday, after their vehicles – a truck and a Mercedes-Benz – bumped each other.

According to dash cam footage posted online, the two were going head to head along Kwun Tong Bypass near Ngau Tau Kok at about 3.30pm when the luxury car changed from the middle lane to the right lane and cut in front of the truck.

When the car changed back to the middle lane, the truck did the same, and the two vehicles briefly collided.

The men only stopped fighting when police turned up.

The two stopped in the middle lane soon after. Video showed the truck driver quickly getting out of his vehicle and rushing towards the car, whose driver also got out.

Advertisement

They then engaged in a fist fight, which last for a minute and a half, as other vehicles including heavy trucks slowly drove by.

The pair only stopped swinging at each other after a police officer arrived at the scene.

It is unknown what happened to the men and their vehicles, as the car with the dash cam drove away.

A police spokeswoman said they were still gathering information about the incident.

- South China Morning Post