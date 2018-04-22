ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek government is rejecting a proposal by Turkey's president to exchange two Greek soldiers detained since early March for eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece in 2016,

Erdogan mentioned the proposed swap during an interview Saturday, saying that if Greece wanted its soldiers who strayed into Turkish territory back, it should return the officers who allegedly took part in a failed coup against him in July 2016.

The government in Athens on Sunday noted "the positive aspect of the Turkish president's statement" on swapping soldiers, but said "we note again that statements like that are unacceptable."

Greek courts have ruled the Turkish officers would not face a fair trial in Turkey.

Erdogan also spoke about the need to reduce tensions between the two countries in the Aegean Sea.