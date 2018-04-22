LONDON (AP) — Four Britons on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia were killed Saturday in a bus crash, a British travel company and officials said.

The four were among more than a dozen British pilgrims on a bus travelling from Mecca to Medina, said Hashim Travel, a British company specializing in pilgrimage tours.

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in London said the accident involved the bus the passengers who died were riding in, a small car and a gasoline tanker truck. Twelve other British pilgrims were injured, and they have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the embassy said in a statement.

Britain's Foreign Office called the collision near the town of Al Khalas in west Saudi Arabia a "serious road traffic accident." It said in a statement it was working to assist families of the people killed and injured. It didn't give further details.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Officials say the British visitors were on an Umrah pilgrimage, a smaller version of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.