KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police say an investigation is underway into the gunning down of a Palestinian man and that security is being beefed up in the country following recent high-profile assassinations.

Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group said Fadi al-Batsh was an important member of the group and accused Israel of being behind his killing early Saturday in Kuala Lumpur.

His death comes just over a year after the brazen assassination of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur's international airport. Two Southeast Asian women have pleaded not guilty to killing Kim Jong Nam by smearing a nerve agent on his face in a plot that prosecutors say was masterminded by North Korean agents.