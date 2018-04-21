TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Manchester United and Tottenham meet in the first FA Cup semifinal while their top-four rival, Liverpool, is held 2-2 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League. The day's other league game sees Watford take on Crystal Palace. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1900 GMT, photos. With three separates.

TEN--MONTE CARLO MASTERS

Advertisement

MONACO — Top-ranked Rafael Nadal is chasing a record-extending 11th Monte Carlo Masters title and faces fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the final. In the other semifinal, No. 3 Alexander Zverev takes on Kei Nishikori. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--COPA DEL REY FINAL

MADRID — Barcelona and Sevilla play in the Copa del Rey final, with the Catalan club trying to win its fourth straight title in the competition. Sevilla is seeking its sixth Copa trophy. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

TEN--FRANCE-US

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens opens play for the United States against Pauline Parmentier of France in the Fed Cup semifinals. France No. 1 Kristina Mladenovic against Coco Vandeweghe follows on clay at the Arena Pays d?Aix. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Valencia visits Celta Vigo in the Spanish league to try to strengthen its grip on fourth place and a Champions League spot. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 350 words by 1800 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with both teams still chasing Champions League spots. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

MONACO — Having lost the French title, Monaco now finds itself under pressure from Lyon and Marseille to keep second place for an automatic slot in next season's Champions League. Monaco is at Guingamp and Marseille hosts struggling Lille. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Benfica can take the Portuguese league lead from Porto with a win at Estoril. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2300 GMT.

SOC--JAPANESE ROUNDUP

TOKYO — Brazilian striker Patric scored his sixth goal of the season on Saturday as Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Sagan Tosu 1-0 to increase its lead in the J-League. SENT: 150 words, photos.

TEN--GERMANY-CZECH REPUBLIC

STUTTGART, Germany — Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova gave the Czech Republic a 2-0 lead over Germany in their Fed Cup World Group semifinal on Saturday. Moving shortly: 160 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIA-NETHERLANDS

WOLLONGONG, Australia — Ashleigh Barty has leveled Australia's Fed Cup World Group playoff against the Netherlands with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Quirine Lemoine on indoor hard courts. SENT: 140 words.

TEN--JAPAN-BRITAIN

MIKI, Japan — Johanna Konta leveled Britain's Fed Cup World Group playoff against Japan at 1-1 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Kurumi Nara on Saturday. SENT: 120 words, photo.

GLF--TEXAS OPEN

SAN ANTONIO — Zach Johnson and Ryan Moore shared the lead going into the weekend at the Valero Texas Open. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0030 GMT.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

LOS ANGELES — Moriya Jutanugarn took the lead into the weekend at the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open in her latest bid to join younger sister Ariya as an LPGA Tour winner. SENT: 340 words, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The defending champion Crusaders scored two early tries and then lost their way in a hailstorm before running away to a 33-11 win over Japan's winless Sunwolves in Super Rugby on Saturday. SENT: 470 words, photos. Will be updated with later matches.

CRI--AHMED-PAKISTAN SQUAD

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has defended the 16-man national squad for tours of Ireland and England as the "best of the best" despite criticism over the omission of batsman Fawad Alam. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 400 words, photos.

BKN--NBA PLAYOFF CAPSULES

INDIANAPOLIS — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points, leading the Indiana Pacers back from a 17-point halftime deficit for a 92-90 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night for a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. SENT: 460 words, photo.

HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES

PITTSBURGH — Sean Couturier's long shot from the point got past Matt Murray with 1:17 left and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday night to force a sixth game in the first-round series. SENT: 440 words, photos.

ALSO:

— HKN--FOURTH-LINE PRODUCTION — Sharks 4th liners help team advance to 2nd round. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

PHOENIX — Tyson Ross lost his bid to pitch the first no-hitter in the history of the San Diego Padres when rookie center fielder Franchy Cordero appeared to misplay a ball with two outs in the eighth inning Friday night of a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. SENT: 2,170 words, photos.

SPD--CANADA-COACH FIRED

OTTAWA, Ontario — Speed Skating Canada has fired national long-track coach Michael Crowe, four months after former American speedskaters claimed he had sexual relationships with athletes while a U.S. coach. SENT: 340 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.