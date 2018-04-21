Eleven people were injured at a village soccer match when a car ploughed into fans and players after his team lost 5-0.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for driving his grey BMW onto the pitch after the final whistle of the grudge local derby at the Cornelly United ground in North Cornelly, South Wales.

Witnesses say a row was sparked between the two teams and the car then sped "like a bat out of hell" through fans onto the pitch, said the Daily Mail.

All the injured were aged 14 to 18 with villagers saying the worst victim has lost feeling in the right side of his body.

The arrested man is believed to be connected to local rivals Margam who lost the match 5-0. His car was stopped in the neighbouring village of Pyle after the injuries.

Police investigating the 'carnage' are appealing for witnesses to give them any mobile phone footage of the incident.

Joe Jones, Cornelly club secretary, said: "It was horrible. There were parents there, there were people rushing over to help. One of the boys can't feel the whole right hand side of his body and he's waiting on results.

"There's a couple of boys who got away with just badly bruised and cuts. Two boys broke their fingers and one boy has a badly bruised ankle."

"It was not nice. It's not the kind of thing you would expect to see at a football game. The people of Cornelly are amazing. They help with every single situation. People running out of their houses and the support we've had on social media from people has just been brilliant."

"The game finished 5-0. The incident happened after the game as players were walking off. It was obviously triggered by something."

Villager Ruth McAneney, who lives across the road from the club, said: "There was a group of boys, they were being rowdy. Suddenly everyone went "Whoa" and a car sped off like a bat out of hell out of the gates and zoomed down the road.

"I looked over and a group was huddled around a boy. I went over to help. The boy was freezing. I asked people for jumpers and t-shirts to keep him warm."

Cornelly villager Chris Mitchell, 27, said: "Everyone is saying the driver is a scumbag. It was just an argument during the football match that just went way over the top. Then he got in his car, drove onto the pitch then sped off."

Pyle Rugby Club also offered their support saying, "Speedy recovery for all involved."

Nelson Cavaliers AFC said: "Our thoughts and well wishes are with all @cornellyunited. Crazy incident and we are glad no one is seriously hurt. Best wishes to all involved."

The mother of the most seriously injured teenager was at his bedside at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend. She said: "The police have asked us not to say anything while they investigate. My son isn't too bad but is having scans."

Cornelly Reserves were playing Margam just six miles away when the incident happened at 8pm on Thursday night.

A Cornelly United spokesman said: "We're truly shocked by tonight's events, but thankfully, no player is critical. We really are United tonight.

Police, fire crews and three vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: "Eleven people were taken to hospital after they were in collision with a BMW in the club's car park. All of the injured are now believed to have been discharged from hospital."

A 35-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, was being held in police custody. He is from the Margam area.

Appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward, Detective Inspector Claire Lamerton said: "We know that there were a number of people at the club at the time of the incident, many of whom will have captured the incident on their phones.

"I'd urge those people not to circulate the videos on social media as this could frustrate our investigation. I would instead appeal to them to ensure the video is passed on to police and that any footage already uploaded to social media is deleted."

Cornelly United play in the South Wales Alliance League 1st division - the sixth tier of Welsh football.