THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say a man was killed after he came into contact with an overhead power line at a freight train depot.

Authorities think the man who was found dead at the depot outside the city of Thessaloniki Friday was about 30-years-old. They also suspect he was seeking asylum or had entered Greece illegally.

Police say it appears he was electrocuted when he climbed onto a stationary rail car and got too close to the power line.

Hundreds of migrants and refugees are sleeping rough in the port city following a spike in arrivals from northern Syria, where Turkey in January launched a military offensive targeting Kurdish forces in Afrin.

Homeless migrants have sought refuge inside remaining sections of Thessaloniki's ancient walls, sleeping inside old reinforced gun positions.