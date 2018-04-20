PRAGUE (AP) — The remains of a Czech cardinal who faced persecution from the Nazis and Communists have been returned to his homeland from the Vatican almost 50 years after his death.

A Czech military plane landed in Prague with the remains of Cardinal Josef Beran Friday. He will be buried at Prague's St. Vitus Cathedral.

Pope Francis approved the transport in line with Beran's last will.

Beran was arrested during the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia during World War II and survived the Dachau concentration camp.

The Communists kept Beran — Prague archbishop from 1946 — in detention from 1949 until 1965 when he could travel to the Vatican after he was named cardinal by Pope Paul VI.

They never allowed him to return.

Beran was buried in St. Peter's Basilica in 1969.