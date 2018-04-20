MEXICO CITY (AP) — The lower house of Mexico's Congress has voted to remove the immunity from prosecution protection extended to every public office in the country.

The measure was approved without opposition and basically abolishes the need for impeachment. State governors, lawmakers and judges could all be automatically put on trial once indicted, but would be allowed to stay in office and not be jailed until convicted.

Under the constitutional changes approved Thursday, even the president could be tried while in office but would still need to be formally impeached.

The measure must be approved by the Senate and pass the state legislatures in at least 17 of the country's 31 states and Mexico City.