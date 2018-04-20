LONDON (AP) — Britain's Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from a mother and father who want to take their terminally ill toddler to Italy for treatment.

The decision announced Friday is another setback for the parents of 23-month-old Alfie Evans. They have been engaged in a protracted legal fight with Alder Hey Children's Hospital over his care.

The Supreme Court decision means an earlier Court of Appeal ruling will stand. Justices in that court upheld a lower court's conclusion that it would be pointless to fly the boy to Rome for treatment.

Alfie is in a "semi-vegetative state" as the result of a degenerative neurological condition that doctors have been unable to definitively identify.

Pope Francis prayed Sunday for Alfie and others who are suffering from serious infirmities.