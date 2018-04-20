WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans largely fear the U.S. relationship with Russia and China will get worse in the coming year. And despite signs of diplomatic progress with Kim Jong Un on nuclear weapons, nearly half say the same about North Korea.

That's according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll provides insight into the public's view on the direction of ties with those key U.S. strategic rivals, 15 months after President Donald Trump took office.

It finds that Americans are most downbeat about the relationship with Russia. Some 56 percent think the relationship will get worse over the next year, while just 13 percent think it will improve.

On China, 48 percent expect relations to get worse. Just 17 percent expect things to get better.