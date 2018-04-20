JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's president has cut short a visit to Britain to return home and deal with violent protests in a provincial capital.

President Cyril Ramaphosa left the Commonwealth summit in London to respond to the turmoil in the North West capital of Mahikeng, where residents have brought life to a standstill with protests over alleged corruption and calls for the premier to resign.

Ramaphosa was expected to visit the city on Friday in the most significant test of his public peacemaking skills since he took office in February.

A statement from Ramaphosa's office noted clashes with police and called for calm and engagement "rather than violence and anarchy." It also urged police to show restraint in the city of about 300,000.

South Africa's next election is in 2019 and the ruling African National Congress party under Ramaphosa is eager to recover from its worst-ever election showing in 2016, in which the ANC lost control of major municipalities.

The party also faces internal divisions after the tumultuous resignation of former President Jacob Zuma in February after multiple scandals and allegations of graft. Ramaphosa, Zuma's former deputy, has repeatedly pledged to tackle widespread corruption.

The North West premier, Supra Mahumapelo, is an ANC politician and has faced accusations of corruption from residents who say mismanagement has led to a decline in government services.

The unrest continued Friday, with state broadcaster SABC showing police firing rubber bullets to disperse looters in the city streets.