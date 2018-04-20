BERLIN (AP) — Police say dozens of people suffered minor injuries in a train accident in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

Austria's APA news agency reported Friday that the accident occurred when additional cars were being attached to a stationary train and were apparently driven in at too high a speed.

Rail operator spokesman Robert Mosser tells APA the accident occurred at 4:46 a.m. Police spokesman Michael Rausch says some 35 to 40 people reported injuries; attending physicians say none is considered serious.

Mosser and Rausch say the cause of the accident is under investigation.