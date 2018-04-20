KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal's only international airport remained closed Friday after a passenger plane attempting to take off skidded off the runway.

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu said no one was injured when a Boeing 737 operated by Malindo Air skidded to the grassy area at the end of the runway Thursday night. Attempts were being made to pull out the aircraft.

All flights have been canceled since the accident with thousands of passengers waiting outside the terminal. It was not clear when flights would resume.

Malindo Air, a Malaysian airline, has regular flights linking Kuala Lumpur and Kathmandu.

Last month, a Bangladeshi passenger plane crashed at the airport while attempting to land, killing 49 people on board.