TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A jury has been picked to hear the murder case involving the younger of two brothers accused of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings inside their Oklahoma home.

Twelve jurors and two alternates were seated Thursday for the trial of 19-year-old Michael Bever.

Bever is charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill for his role in the July 2015 stabbings.

Opening statements are scheduled Friday in Tulsa district court.

Michael Bever was 16 when authorities say he and Robert Bever killed their parents, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister.

Robert Bever, who was 18 at the time of the killings and is now 21, pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.