Hawaiian authorities have sent out a stern warning to locals and tourists after a seal pup was found playing with a knife.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources posted a picture of the knife-wielding pup, named Manu'iwa, to their Facebook page, to warn people not to leave discarded objects lying around.

"There was real concern that the seal pup might swallow the knife," the wildlife officer who found the seal said.

"It's a reminder to all of us to properly dispose of our trash and not to leave it on Hawaii's beaches or in the ocean."

The threat was neutralised after Manu'iwa eventually dropped the knife and the wildlife officer was able to grab it.