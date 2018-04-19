Two sheriff's deputies have been gunned down in the line of duty in an apparent ambush outside a Florida restaurant.

The pair were "senselessly killed" in the shooting at a Chinese restaurant, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

It was believed they were inside the restaurant and were shot through the window.

The suspected gunman was also dead.

The deputies with the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office came under fire outside the 'Ace China Restaurant'.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted: 'GILCHRIST COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE has suffered a terrible tragedy. Please avoid the area of SR 26 from the red light to the area of subway. No suspects are at large. Further updates will be posted later.'

A Gilchrist County sergeant told WJXT it was "an active-shooter situation that has ended and there is no longer a threat to the community".

"The daily risk that law enforcement officers take to protect our communities is overwhelming," Bondi said.

"My deepest condolences and prayers are with their families as they mourn the devastating loss of their loved ones. May their families, friends and fellow officers find peace and comfort during this very difficult time."