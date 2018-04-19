HAVANA (AP) — A look at Miguel Diaz-Canel, the new president of Cuba:

— Full name: Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez

— Early life: Born April 20, 1960, and raised in central Villa Clara Province. He graduated from the local university in 1982 with a degree in electrical engineering.

— Career: He joined the Young Communists' Union in 1987 and worked his way up through the Communist Party hierarchy starting with provincial positions. In 2009, he received his first national post when Raul Castro named him minister of higher education. He rose to vice president in 2012, then was first vice president in 2013. The National Assembly of People's Power announced his appointment to a five-year term president on Thursday.

— Family: Married to Liz Cuesta Pereza, his second wife. Two of his children have played in Polaroid, a well-known Cuban rock band.