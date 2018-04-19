PHOENIX (AP) — A grass-roots group that's organized weeks of protests by Arizona teachers is expected to give the results of a vote on whether educators should launch a first-ever statewide strike seeking increased school funding.

The group Arizona Educators United is set to make the announcement late Thursday in Phoenix with the Arizona Education Association, the state's largest teacher membership group.

If teachers vote in favor of walking off the job, it's unclear when it could happen.

The group has reserved space Friday and for four of five days next week for rallies as it prepares for a possible walkout. Organizers said this week that the group is "preparing for all options right now."

The vote comes after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey offered teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020 but didn't address other demands, including more overall school funding.