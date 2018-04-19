FORDLAND, Mo. (AP) — Officials say a maintenance worker died when a Missouri television station tower collapsed and he became trapped under a tangle of metal and wires.

Rob Talburt, assistant fire chief for the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District, says the 1,980-foot (600-meter) tower near Fordland collapsed Thursday. Missouri State University owns the tower and uses it to broadcast KOZK Ozarks Public Television and KSMU Ozarks Public Radio.

Talburt says six workers were about 105 feet (32 meters) off the ground when the tower tumbled. Five workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says the workers were replacing crossbeams on the tower. University spokeswoman Andrea Mostyn says the workers are contractors.

This story has been corrected to show that five workers were injured, not three.

