PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — A 26-foot-long (8 meter) model of the Titanic made out of 56,000 Legos built by a boy in Iceland who has autism can now be seen in the U.S.

The model of the ocean liner is on display through 2020 at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Brynjar Karl Birgisson says he started building the model when he was 10 years old, and it took him 11 months to finish.

The 15-year-old from Reykjavik, Iceland, tells the museum the project helped him out of what he calls his "autistic fog." He says being autistic can sound "a bit scary" but there are ways to "become more functional."

Advertisement

He credits his family for their support.

The Titanic sank April 15, 1912 after striking an iceberg on its maiden voyage.