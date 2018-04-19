STOCKHOLM (AP) — Another member of the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel Literature Prize is resigning, bringing the total number of board members who are quitting to six.

Dagens Nyheter, one of Sweden's largest newspapers, said writer Lotta Lotass formally asked Thursday to leave the 18-member board hit by turmoil amid a scandal centering on sexual misconduct allegations against a man married to board member Katarina Frostenson.

Frostenson and the board's permanent secretary stepped down last week. Their departure came after three men earlier resigned over a decision not to remove Frostenson.

Sweden's king said Wednesday he wants to change the academy's rules to cope with the resignation of its members, who are appointed for life.