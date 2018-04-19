Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP LEAVES WIGGLE ROOM WITH KIM SUMMIT

Although optimistic about the historic meeting with North Korea's reclusive leader, the president says he could still pull out if he feels it's "not going to be fruitful."

2. FAA TO ISSUE DIRECTIVE

U.S. airline regulators will order inspections on engine fan blades like the one that snapped off a Southwest Airlines plane, leading to the death of a 43 year-old banking executive from New Mexico.

3. AFTER SIX DECADES OF CASTROS, NEW CUBA LEADERSHIP

Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, a 57-year-old bureaucrat, faces economic stagnation, an aging population and increasing disenchantment among younger generations.

4. 'BROMANCE' BETWEEN TRUMP AND ABE HAS ITS LIMITS

The president rejects the prime minister's efforts to win a pass on tariffs for Japan and persuade the U.S. to re-join the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

5. SCHOOL'S IN: NORTH KOREAN ECONOMICS 101

Pyongyang's new national budget reflects steady growth, gives big boosts to just about everything and perplexes experts trying to understand what's really going on.

6. #METOO MOVEMENT LEAVING SOME MEN BEHIND

Some male victims of sexual assault and abuse wonder whether men with similar scars will ever receive a comparable level of public empathy and understanding.

7. BILL COSBY'S DEFENSE TURNS TO STAR WITNESS

The comedian's lawyers in his sexual assault retrial counter harrowing testimony with a woman who says chief accuser Andrea Constand mused about framing a celebrity in hopes of a big payday.

8. TRAPPED MYANMAR MINORITY LACK FOOD, MEDICINE

Leaders in the Christian ethnic community say 2,000 civilians are isolated in the jungle after fleeing clashes between government troops and Kachin guerrillas and need urgent medical attention.

9. 2 YEARS AFTER PRINCE'S DEATH, PROSECUTOR TO UPDATE PROBE

The investigation into the overdose death of the music superstar reaches a critical stage as Minnesota prosecutors reveal whether criminal charges will be filed.

10. 'I PLAYED MY GAME'

LeBron James scores 46 points as the Cavaliers bounce back from a poor performance in the series opener by holding off the Pacers 100-97.