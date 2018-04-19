ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says Afghan authorities have returned the bodies of five Pakistani soldiers killed during a weekend clash along a disputed segment of the two countries' border, and also released a sixth soldier captured by the Afghans.

Islamabad had described the incident as an attack on a Pakistani border post in the Kurram tribal region, saying it was carried out by Afghan forces and tribesmen.

Mohammad Faisal, a spokesman for Pakistan's Foreign Office, said on Thursday the two sides resolved the issue of the incident through "diplomatic and military channels."

Initial reports had said the Pakistani Frontier Corps troops were carrying out "routine surveillance" when they were "fired upon from the Afghanistan side," leaving two dead and five wounded.

The Afghan police said fighting erupted after Pakistani forces crossed into Afghanistan.