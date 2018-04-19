PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people are expected to march in protest at French President Emmanuel Macron's reforms as rail strikes and student protests continue to shake the country.

Rail workers have this week resumed their rolling strike aimed at fighting Macron's plans to revamp the national railway company SNCF before the network is opened to competition, while students continue to occupy campuses across France.

Other employees will join SNCF workers on Thursday after the CGT and Solidaires unions increased the pressure on the government by urging workers from all sectors to unite in a show of force.

Several demonstrations are scheduled in cities across France, including a march through Paris.

Macron has repeatedly said he won't cave in under pressure and that he was elected president last year to reform the country.