Fire crews rushed to an Atlanta airport runway on Wednesday after a Delta plane burst into flames.

Flames were seen erupting from the London-bound aircraft's right engine as it sat on the tarmac.

Passengers at at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport took photos of the dramatic scene as thick white smoke rose from the aircraft as crews attempted to put out the blaze.

Flames and thick smoke were seen erupting from the London-bound aircraft's right engine. Photo / via Twitter

Officials confirmed crews had responded to a fire on a Delta Airlines jet on Wednesday afternoon. Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford added that crews were still at the scene.

The daughter of one passenger tweeted that her mom had calmly let her know that the flight was going to be delayed because 'emergency crews are currently putting a fire out in the engine apparently.'

'They are safely on the ground,' Austen Risolvato added.

There were no reported injuries.

It is not yet clear what sparked the blaze.

The engine fire occurred just one day after a midair engine explosion on a Southwest aircraft killed one woman who was almost sucked out of the plane at 32,000ft.