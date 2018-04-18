A woman killed when she was partially blown out of a Southwest Airlines plane died of blunt impact trauma to her head, neck and torso, Philadelphia's medical examiner says.

Spokesman James Garrow of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said that Jennifer Riordan's death was ruled accidental.

Riordan was killed and seven others were injured after the twin-engine 737 blew an engine at 30,000 feet Tuesday and got hit by shrapnel.

Federal investigators are still trying to figure out how the window came out of the plane.

National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt says that the woman was wearing a seatbelt and sitting next to the window.

A federal investigator says that a crack on the interior of a jet engine is what led to the failure that shot debris at the plane, leading to the death of a passenger.

National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt said at a news conference that one of the 24 blades in the Southwest Airlines 737's engine fractured from metal fatigue.

Sumwalt says he is very concerned about Tuesday's engine failure, but would not extrapolate that to the CFM56 engines or the entire fleet of Boeing 737s. The plane is the most popular airliner ever built.

