A 5-year-old girl has been swept to her death during a day out at the seaside in the UK.

Police said the girl was in the sea at Durdle Door in Dorset with a woman, thought to have been her mother, when the pair got into difficulty.

A member of the public ran into the water and helped the woman out but could not save the girl, the Daily Telegraph reports.

A Ministry of Defence military range safety boat, which was in the area, responded to a Mayday broadcast and rushed to the beach and recovered the girl from the water.

Advertisement

The girl, from the Salisbury area, was handed over a lifeboat crew who desperately tried to resuscitate her.

She was handed over to ambulance paramedics who rushed her to Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester where she was pronounced dead.

It came on the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures have reached highs of 20 to 25C in the South East.

A continental smog could cause breathing problems for asthmatics and the elderly today as soaring temperatures combine with pollution from Europe.

Britain is expected to experience its warmest April 19th since records began in 1841 with some forecasters predicting highs of 27C in southern England.

Temperatures may even reach 28C tomorrow, just one degree short of the hottest ever April day, which was recorded in London in 1949.