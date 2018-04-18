NEW YORK (AP) — Kristen Stewart and Ava DuVernay will serve on the Cannes Film Festival jury that will choose this year's Palme d'Or winner, the French festival announced Wednesday.

The French film festival Wednesday announced the jury that will serve under Cate Blanchett. Also joining them are filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, French actress Lea Seydoux, Chinese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guediguian, Burundian singer Khadja Nin and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev.

Thierry Fremaux, the festival's artistic director, recently said that Cannes is paying more attention to "the gender ratio" on selection committees. Blanchett's jury will feature five women and four men. Some have criticized Cannes for not selecting more films directed by women. This year, there are three movies by female filmmakers in competition for the Palme.

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival runs May 8 through May 19.