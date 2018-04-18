NEW YORK (AP) — Three more Nike executives are leaving amid the company's efforts to overhaul workplace culture.

They are Vikrant Singh, a senior brand director for the Nike basketball brand in North America; Daniel Tawiah, vice president of global brand digital marketing innovation; and Antoine Andrews, vice president of diversity and inclusion.

Nike spokesman Greg Rossiter confirmed the departures but declined to say why they were leaving.

They come a month after Nike's CEO Mark Parker reportedly sent a memo to employees regarding inappropriate workplace behavior and plans to overhaul its leadership. That included the resignation of Trevor Edwards, seen as Parker's successor, and the exit of another executive, Jayme Martin.

Nike is the latest thrust into a movement that has spread after reports of sexual harassment allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.