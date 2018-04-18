PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing California's governor of "trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border."

Democrat Jerry Brown has said he's nearing agreement on the state joining Trump's large-scale deployment along the Mexican border.

Brown's office said Tuesday that nothing's changed since the governor pledged 400 troops last week and that California is waiting on a response to proposed contract that would include a ban on any activities related to immigration enforcement.

Trump tweets that Californians "are not happy. Want Security & Safety NOW!"

He also says there's a "Revolution" in the state and "Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept."

San Diego County supervisors voted Tuesday to back the administration's lawsuit against the state's sanctuary law.