HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on former first lady Barbara Bush, who has died at age 92 (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

Former President George W. Bush says his mother, Barbara Bush, did not fear death because she believed in an afterlife and that she would be "wonderfully received in the arms of a loving God."

The former president appeared Wednesday with his wife Laura Bush on the Fox Business Network. He says his mother "was warm and wonderful, until you got out of line."

Barbara Bush, the wife of former President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday at 92.

George W. Bush says that during a recent visit with his mother, she told her doctor that her son "is the way he is" because she "drank and smoked when (she) was pregnant with him."

Laura Bush says her mother-in-law had long supported literacy campaigns and believed "if everyone could read and write, a lot of problems would be solved."

7:45 a.m.

The ruler of Kuwait is mourning the death of Barbara Bush, whose husband the Arab nation has long celebrated for securing its freedom from Iraqi occupation in the 1991 Gulf War.

State-run news agency KUNA reported Wednesday that Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah sent letters of condolence to former President George H.W. Bush and his son, former President George W. Bush. The letter describes Barbara Bush as a person "who enjoyed a life of love and admiration from the American people."

State-affiliated newspaper Al Anbaa published an appreciation of the former first lady online with the headline: "Barbara Bush: First Lady Who Knew about the Kuwait Liberation Zero Hour." It highlights her 1993 and 2001 visits to Kuwait, where she was warmly received by dignitaries and Kuwaiti women.

1:15 a.m.

Presidents, first ladies and many others who knew Barbara Bush are praising her devotion to the nation, her family and literacy.

President Donald Trump said among Mrs. Bush's greatest achievements "was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection."

He said, "She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well."

Former President Barack Obama said Mrs. Bush lived her life "as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling."

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Mrs. Bush died Tuesday at age 92. She had decided to decline further medical treatment for health problems and focus instead on "comfort care" at home in Houston.