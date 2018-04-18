ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi will open a $1 billion indoor Warner Bros. amusement park this July.

Officials made the announcement on Wednesday at the Warner Bros. World park. It was built by the Abu Dhabi government-owned Miral Asset Management and encompasses 1.65 million square feet (153,290 square meters) on Yas Island in the Emirati capital.

Officials say the draw of the Warner Bros. brand, encompassing cartoons and comic books, will help them overcome the challenges faced by other theme parks in the Emirates. One new Dubai theme park lost $300 million last year.

Being inside also helps. Summertime temperatures easily reach above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) with high humidity.

Advertisement

The park, opening July 25, will sell tickets from 290 dirhams ($79) for adults and 230 dirhams ($63) for children.