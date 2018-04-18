Super gonorrhoea has landed in Australia for the first time — infecting one person in Queensland and another in Western Australia.

Dubbed a "super-superbug", the particularly resilient strain of the disease, which causes pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility in women, is resistant to several antibiotics.

A Queensland Health spokesman confirmed two cases of gonorrhoea resistant to multiple antibiotics were detected in the past month and authorities believe one of the cases was acquired in South-East Asia.

It comes just weeks after a British man caught the "world's worst case of gonorrhoea", which has proved resistant to almost all treatments, news.com.au reports.

Advertisement

British health agency Public Health England said he was the first person to catch the serious strain of the sexually transmitted infection (STI), following a sexual encounter with a woman in South-East Asia.

The arrival of the disease in Australia and the global resurgence of gonorrhoea has highlighted growing concerns about antibiotic overuse.

Cases of the STI in Australia have almost tripled in six months.

A recent report from the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care revealed that 742 reports of critically resistant bacteria were lodged in its system from April to the end of September 2017.

This is a 75 per cent increase on the 423 cases reported in the same period a year earlier.

The bulk of the rise was caused by a sharp increase in the number of reports of gonorrhoea showing resistance to azithromycin, which is part of the recommended treatment for the STI.

Reports of this resistant strain of gonorrhoea rose by 182 per cent over the same period, from 121 to 342.

Gonorrhoea is caused by a bacteria and is spread through vaginal, oral and anal sex.

Symptoms usually develop within two weeks of a person becoming infected, and are characterised by a coloured discharge from the genitalia, pain or a burning sensation when urinating and inflammation.

But roughly one in 10 men and more than three-quarters of women with the infection will show no recognisable symptoms.

In January, disturbing data from the Melbourne Sexual Health Clinic (MSHC) revealed gonorrhoea infections in the city have increased 30 per cent annually since 2015.

In 2016, 137 women and 1629 men were diagnosed with gonorrhoea at the MSHC — compared with just 42 people in 1993.

It also revealed that syphilis cases have risen every year in Melbourne since 2010, when there were fewer than 100 diagnosed cases.

Researchers say the re-emergence of syphilis and gonorrhoea was mainly in heterosexual people — and online dating and the reduced fear of HIV could be a factor.

In November, a report published by the Kirby Institute showed there has been a 63 per cent increase of gonorrhoea in Australia over the last five years, with 23,000 people diagnosed in 2016 alone.

In July, the UN's health agency, the World Health Organisation (WHO), said nearly 80 million people are infected with gonorrhoea every year.

WHO's director of antimicrobial resistance Marc Sprenger said more needs to be done tackle the rise of the infection.

"To control gonorrhoea, we need new tools and systems for better prevention, treatment, earlier diagnosis," Dr Sprenger said.

"We need new antibiotics, as well as rapid, accurate, point-of-care diagnostic tests."

To stop the spread of the infection health authorities suggest wearing condoms, especially when engaging in sexual activity while travelling.