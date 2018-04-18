SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Colleagues and relatives have buried a magazine journalist killed over the weekend in El Salvador.

Karla Lisseth Turcios worked for El Economista, part of La Prensa Grafica media group in the gang-plagued Central American nation.

Journalists carried signs at the funeral Tuesday reading "Justice for Karla."

Her husband told police that he and their son left her resting at home around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. When they returned, Turcios had disappeared and did not answer her cellphone or respond to messages.

The 33-year-old journalist's body was found hours later on a highway northeast of the Salvadoran capital, San Salvador.

Police say she had bags around her head and was strangled. Officials say there were no signs at the home to indicate she had been violently abducted.