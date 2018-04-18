United States: Forecasters warned of dangerous, life-threatening fire conditions in parts of the US Southwest and Southern Plains, as a forestry official said firefighters were battling a terrifying deadly blaze in Oklahoma. Gusty winds and low humidity in drought-stricken areas will create dangerous fire conditions in parts of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, according to the Storm Prediction Centre in Norman, Oklahoma. National Weather Service meteorologist Doug Speheger said such conditions haven't been seen in at least a decade. In Oklahoma, two people have died in the fires. The largest of the Oklahoma fires has burned more than 1005 sq km.

Murdered man Zabi Ezedya. Photo / AAP

Australia: A man gunned down in a possible botched underworld hit in a Melbourne driveway last August may have been followed by his killer, police say. Ferntree Gully man Zabi Ezedyar, 26, was found with several gunshot wounds to his upper body at a Narre Warren home on August 16. Policetoday released CCTV footage of a Holden CRV seen driving in the area shortly before Ezedyar was murdered and believe it may be linked to the shooting. It shows the car travelling behind the victim's car, shortly before he arrived at the property where he was shot. Police revealed it was possible his murder was a case of mistaken identity and was linked the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang. "There is nothing at all in his background that would indicate that he would be the intended victim for this," homicide squad Detective Inspector Tim Day told reporters. "We are looking into the possibility of OMCG (outlaw motorcycle gang) activity, in particular, the Comancheros."

United States: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thwarted a bipartisan effort to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's job, saying he will not hold a floor vote on the legislation even if it is approved next week in the Senate Judiciary Committee. McConnell said the bill is unnecessary because President Donald Trump will not fire Mueller. "We'll not be having this on the floor of the Senate," McConnell said on Fox News.



Detained Belarusian model Anastasia Vashukevich (L), who claims to know 'a lot' on Trump and Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, arrives at court in Thailand https://t.co/2dJ21WHj75 pic.twitter.com/kCwoRS8cz1 — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 17, 2018

Thailand: A Russian sex guru and his followers, one of whom claims to have evidence of Moscow's interference in the 2016 US presidential election, were acquitted by a court in Thailand on charges of violating labour laws but still face other charges which could land them in prison for more than 10 years. Alexander Kirillov and follower Anastasia Vashukevich, a model and escort, told reporters they placed the blame for their continued detention on US officials, to whom they previously appealed for help and political asylum. Vashukevich's earlier revelation of an alleged affair with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch close to President Vladimir Putin, fuelled opposition allegations in Russia of official corruption and enraged the Kremlin. Vashukevich claims to have audio recordings of Deripaska that provide evidence of Russian meddling in the US polls. Deripaska has been linked to Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign manager who has been indicted on money laundering charges. The group was arrested on February 25 in a hotel meeting room in Pattaya, a Thai seaside resort city popular with Russian visitors. The sex lessons they hosted were attended by about 40 Russian tourists.

Yemen: African migrants who were detained in war-torn Yemen have described horrific abuses, including the rape of women and boys, at the hands of local security forces backed by the United Arab Emirates, an international rights group said. Migrants from the Horn of Africa continue to travel to Yemen en route to jobs in the oil-rich Gulf despite the three-year civil war between a Saudi-led coalition and Iran-linked Houthi rebels. Human Rights Watch says security forces linked to the UAE, which is a leading member of the coalition, have systematically abused women and children before forcing them to return to their countries of origin and preventing access to aid agencies.

Steve Irwin to get a star on Hollywood's Walk of Famehttps://t.co/PCTCulNxrq — SBS News (@SBSNews) April 18, 2018

Australia: The late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Irwin's wife Terri, daughter Bindi and son Bob will attend the April 26 ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. "Steve's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an incredible honour for our family. Steve would have been so chuffed. He was always such a proud Australian ... " Terri Irwin said. Steve Irwin became a global star, particularly in the US, for his crocodile wrangling exploits and wildlife conservation efforts. On September 4, 2006 the 44-year-old was killed by a stingray while filming on the Great Barrier Reef near Port Douglas.

Iraq: Two Isis fighters allegedly connected to Australian terrorism — including a plot to blow up a plane leaving Sydney last year — have been captured in Iraq. Isis commander and Lebanese citizen Tarek Khayat and his Australian relative, Ahmed Merhi, were detained earlier this year, senior Australian officials have confirmed, the ABC reported. Tarek Khayat is alleged to have directed his Sydney-based brothers to smuggle a bomb hidden inside a meat grinder onto an Etihad plane due to depart from Sydney for Abu Dhabi on July 15.

Breaking news: The man behind plans to blow up a passenger plane in Sydney last year — Islamic State commander Tarek Khayat, has been captured in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/s8WM9t42q1 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) April 17, 2018

Hungary: Police have questioned and taken into custody the former head of Hungary's swimming federation in the February 1998 slaying of a business rival. Police said that a suspect they identified as T. Gyarfas is suspected of ordering the murder of media mogul Janos Fenyo, who was fatally shot while his car was stopped at a Budapest traffic light. Hungarian media said the suspect was 69-year-old Tamas Gyarfas, who led the Hungarian Swimming Federation in 1993-2006 while also holding top positions in European and international swimming organisations and Hungary's Olympic committee. A Slovak man was sentenced to life in prison last year for Fenyo's murder, but the person who hired the gunman hasn't been found.



Iceland: A prisoner in Iceland suspected of masterminding the theft of about 600 computers used to mine bitcoin has managed to escape custody and flee the remote North Atlantic nation on a passenger plane. Police said surveillance footage showed a suspect they identified as Sindri Thor Stefansson boarding a passenger plane to Sweden. They said he travelled under a passport in someone else's name. Stefansson was among 11 people arrested earlier this year for allegedly stealing the powerful computers. Icelandic media have dubbed the country's biggest theft the "Big Bitcoin Heist." The stolen equipment has been valued at almost US$2 million. It's still missing. A passenger on the flight the escaped inmate allegedly caught told national broadcaster RUV that Iceland's Prime Minister was also on the plane.

Australia: About 50 refugees are expected to leave Manus Island and Nauru in coming weeks to start new lives in the US, as Australia continues the slow process of emptying the immigration camps. The refugees, who received their final approvals today, will join about 230 others who have been resettled in America.

