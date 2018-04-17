CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on a business that wasn't listed on a disclosure form submitted by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate:

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is defending his decision not to disclose his role in a new corporation that recently spent around $2 million to open a storage rental business and purchase a strip mall.

Pate said in a statement Tuesday evening that his disclosure form is accurate because he reported receiving rental income from unspecified commercial and residential properties.

He says he's spoken with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board about the matter.

The Associated Press reported earlier Tuesday that Pate formed the PRG Group LLC days before the 2016 presidential election. Pate didn't list the corporation on an annual ethics filing he submitted last week that asked him to name outside businesses in which he was involved. In a February filing, he called himself the "managing partner" of the corporation.

In an ethics filing last week, Pate affirmed that the only outside business in which he engaged during 2017 was the eastern Iowa asphalt paving company he has long owned.

But business and government records reviewed by The Associated Press show Pate formed a company days before the 2016 presidential election, PRG Group LLC, and it worked throughout 2017 to open a new mini-storage business in Cedar Rapids. In a February filing, Pate called himself its "managing partner."

An aide said Tuesday that Pate was "preparing a response" to questions about the matter.