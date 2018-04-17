PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — The White House says President Trump has filed an extension for his 2017 tax returns, like "many Americans with complex returns."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will file his tax return by the extension deadline of October 15, 2018.

Trump has filed for extensions in years past.

Asked about the president's decision, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said at an event in New Hampshire that he can't comment on any individual's taxes.

But he says that many people who have complicated tax situations do file for extensions.

He says as long as people pay their taxes and follow the law, "there's nothing wrong with any individual taking advantage of extensions."