KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman who told police that threatening schools is her "go-to joke" has been charged with making a terroristic threat.



The Kansas City Star reports that 22-year-old Asia Snell was arrested Sunday, a day after texting a friend that she planned to shoot up an elementary school near her house and asking, "Can you drive me?" Court records say she ended the text with "Lolololol," short for laugh out loud.

The friend told police that Snell had made similar comments before, but not in writing. The friend said he didn't think Snell was serious but didn't want to take a chance.

Snell told police she had no plans to carry out the threat and didn't own a gun. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.