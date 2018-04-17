INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged two Indianapolis men in the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl and the wounding of her 19-year-old aunt.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brian Palmer and 27-year-old Darrin Banks are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for an initial hearing. Both face one count each of murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Court documents state the men fired about 20 shots from a vehicle at a house March 29 when the victims and 10 other people were inside. Malaysia Robson was killed and her aunt was wounded.

Authorities want to question two women believed to have been in the vehicle when the shots were fired.

Police say the shooting followed a dispute between several relatives and family friends that had started on social media.