TOP STORIES:

SOC--RUSSIA-RACISM CHARGE

MOSCOW — FIFA has charged World Cup host Russia with fan racism less than two months before the tournament begins. Monkey chants were aimed at black French players during France's 3-1 friendly win over Russia in St. Petersburg last month. SENT: 240 words.

TEN--MONTE CARLO MASTERS

Advertisement

MONACO — Two-time French Open semifinalist Dominic Thiem saves a match point before winning his second-round match at the Monte Carlo Masters. ATP Finals winner Grigor Dimitrov takes on Pierre-Hugues Herbert. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 200 words. UPCOMING: 550 words by 1800 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Barcelona visits Celta Vigo to try to increase its Spanish league lead over Atletico Madrid, which plays at Real Sociedad on Thursday. Barcelona is 11 points ahead with six matches left. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen hosts league champion Bayern Munich in the first of the German Cup semifinals. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--BRIGHTON-TOTTENHAM

BRIGHTON, England — Tottenham looks for a victory at Brighton to move 10 points clear of fifth-place Chelsea in the English Premier League in the race to secure one of the four Champions League qualification berths. A win for Brighton virtually assures the team a second season in the top flight. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Inter Milan can move into the Champions League places with a win over visiting Cagliari. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

US--CONQUERING EVEREST AGAIN

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut — Lhakpa Sherpa spends most of the year raising two daughters and washing dishes at a supermarket in Connecticut. But once a year she heads back to her native Nepal to try and break her own record for successful summits of Mount Everest by a woman. The 44-year-old Lhakpa is back in the Himalayas this month for a ninth climb. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 850 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— CRI--IPL ROUNDUP — Kolkata records emphatic 71-run over Delhi. Developing.

— BKN--NBA PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Heat snap 76ers 17-game winning streak, even up series. SENT: 310 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Matthews, Marleau help Maple Leafs beat Bruins in Game 3. SENT: 590 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Didi hits 2 HRs, Stanton hitless vs Marlins, Yanks romp 12-1. SENT: 1,340 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.