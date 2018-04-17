STRASBOURG, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to outline his vision for the future of Europe as he addresses the European Parliament.

In his speech to European lawmakers Tuesday in Strasbourg, France, Macron will launch a drive to seek European citizens' opinions on the European Union's future.

Macron said in a television interview Sunday: "It's now that Europe's fate is being decided."

Macron wants the EU to "move forward with those who want to move forward, and those who will not follow will have to accept to stay on the margins of Europe."

Advertisement

He is also expected to push for deep reforms of the 19-nation eurozone.

France and Germany aim to agree on proposals for EU reforms by June. Macron will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday.