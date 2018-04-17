BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — A Binghamton University student accused of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old freshman on the university's main New York campus has pleaded not guilty.

A public defender representing 20-year-old Michael Roque entered the plea on his behalf Monday. Roque faces a charge of second-degree murder in the killing of Joao Souza.

Souza was attacked Sunday night in a residence suite on the campus near the Pennsylvania state line. The university says Souza had previously attended high school in New York and was a native of Brazil.

University police chief Timothy Faughnan says investigators believe the suspect targeted Souza. Faughnan wouldn't give any other details about the case.

Advertisement

University president Harvey Stenger said in a statement that police are working with the community to keep the campus safe.